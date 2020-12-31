Investigators develop suspect in Pope County murder-suicide

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Investigators confirmed they believe the perpetrator in the Christmas day murder-suicide on Pine Ridge Road, near Atkins, is Jaquita Chase.

The bodies of 7-year-old Danielle Collins, 10-year-old Levenah Countryman, 12-year-old Abigail Heflin and 61-year-old Patricia Patrick were discovered alongside Chase.

“While all loss of life is heartbreaking, this situation has been particularly tragic,” Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said. “Anytime children are senselessly taken from those who love them, the pain is beyond compare. When you add to that the loss of the adults involved, the pain is unfathomable.”

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation into the case, with assistance from the Arkansas State Crime Lab, Arkansas State Police, Atkins Police Department, Fifth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Pope County Coroner’s Office, Pottsville Police Department and Russellville Police Department.

