IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the ICSO, deputies were called around 2:55 p.m. regarding a child being struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Lunenburg Road outside of Melbourne.

Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures, but the child died.

ICSO deputies said that no foul play is suspected and the incident is being investigated as an accident.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.