JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police were brought in to investigate a homicide Saturday.

According to the ASP, while firefighters were putting out a fire inside a home on the 10000 block of Arkansas Highway 37 Friday night when they discovered the deceased bodies of a man and woman.

The bodies were later identified by authorities as that of 60-year-old Kathy Holloway and 43-year-old Keith Dewayne Woolbright, residents of the home.

While at the residence, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident as a possible homicide.

According to the ASP, the bodies of Holloway and Woolbright have been transferred to the Arkansas State medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

The cause of the fire is also still currently under investigation.