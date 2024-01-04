LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County man has been sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison after being sentenced on charges of illegally possessing a firearm.

The sentencing comes after Chadwick Umfleet, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2022, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a 2021 traffic stop by the Jacksonville Police Department.

During the stop, Umfleet was found with marijuana, methamphetamine and a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Kristine G. Baker heard arguments regarding Umfleet’s three prior felony firearm convictions and six prior felony drug convictions.

Judge Baker sentenced Umfleet to the maximum potential penalty for the current firearm offense, including three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.