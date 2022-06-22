JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police say a suspect in a March deadly shooting is in critical condition after a police chase in Texas ended with the man shooting himself.

18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. of Jacksonville is wanted in connection to the March 28 shooting death of 39-year-old Anthony Cousette at Johnson Park just off Goshen Street.

Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies notified Jacksonville police after they said they were involved in a high-speed chase involving a vehicle driven by King.

Deputies said King’s vehicle struck a ditch, with King exiting the vehicle and shooting himself. King was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

King is facing a capital murder charge in Jacksonville and two warrants for attempted capital murder and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.