JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A Jacksonville man is currently behind bars after authorities said he crashed into a police unit.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the incident happened Saturday morning when William Morrison was arrested on charges of 3rd offense DWI after allegedly crashing into the unit.

Authorities said that the officer involved was not injured and Morrison was taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County Jail.

Morrison also faces a charge of second-degree battery for the incident.

No bond has been set for Morrison at this time.