JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that left a teen dead.

Jacksonville Police Department officials said 20-year-old Zaevion Webster and 18-year-old Jauri Taylor were arrested in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old.

Officers responded to the 200 block of J P Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a killing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

During detectives’ investigation, Webster and Taylor were identified as suspects and located. The two were arrested and have been booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, where they are being held without bond.

Zaevion Webster Jauri Taylor

Department officials said Webster and Taylor are both facing multiple charges, including capital murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

The two had a video arraignment hearing Thursday, but no further court dates are available at this time.