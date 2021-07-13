Jacksonville police arrest teen accused in weekend deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville say they have arrested a 15-year-old accused in a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Terrell Leav Howard faces charges of first-degree murder and minor in possession of a firearm.

Department officials note that Howard is being charged as an adult in this matter. He is held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Officers said it was just at midnight on July 11 when they arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of West Main Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found one victim, identified as Timothy Beeles II, with multiple gunshot wounds. Beeles died at the scene.

Police said a review of security camera footage helped them track down Howard.

Detectives said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.