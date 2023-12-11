LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds are facing charges after a Sunday morning shooting at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

According to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s office, 18-year-old Zamarion Robinson, 17-year-old Kendall Stanley and 17-year-old Davion Williams will be charged as adults.

They are facing charges of criminal attempt to commit capital murder, first-degree battery, terroristic act, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest near the apartment complex, according to investigators.

Jacksonville Police Department investigators claimed in their report the shooting victim had come to the apartment complex on the 300 block of S. Hospital Drive at 8:45 a.m. to sell marijuana. The trio drew weapons on the man and Williams fired four shots into the car as the victim drove away, investigators said.

Officers said the victim was shot once in the chest. He was found by police nearly three miles away from the apartment and was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. He was the only person in the car.

Guns recovered by Jacksonville Police Department investigators

According to the police report, as the shooting victim drove away, the three teens went into a nearby apartment and hid the weapons in a hole in the ceiling. Detectives said they found the guns and determined that two of the three guns, both handguns, had been stolen from individuals, one in Little Rock and one in Jacksonville.

The third gun recovered was a short-barreled rifle, according to police.

According to court records, no trial date has been set and no bond amount for the teens has been listed.