JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening and left one man dead.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a possible deceased man on the 600 block of South First Street.

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. Officers said that it was later determined that the man died from his injuries prior to their arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville PD at 501-982-3191.