JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said Wednesday morning that a suspect is injured after being shot by a police officer.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Christy Cove.

Police said the officer was not injured in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.