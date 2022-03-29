JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville say one person is dead after a shooting at a park Monday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the shooting happened at 7 p.m. at Johnson Park located at 1100 Goshen Street.

In a social post from the department late Monday, officers said there were two victims, and one was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On Tuesday morning, the department said the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police described the suspected shooter’s vehicle as a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, noting that the vehicle’s wheels were possibly chrome with a white outer lip area.

Investigators are asking anyone that lives within a mile radius of Johnson Park to please review their video footage between the hours of 6:50 p.m-7:15 p.m. for any vehicle that matches the description.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact officers at 501-985-2802.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.