JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured a juvenile Tuesday night.

JPD officials said detectives are investigating a shooting at the Willow Bend Apartments on Marshall Road.

Police said officers responded to the area in reference to a 911 call saying that a shooting had taken place at the apartment complex.

Officials said there was a juvenile victim who was transported to a local hospital. Police did not state the victim’s condition.

Officials with the JPD said two persons of interest are in custody.

Authorities said detectives are still processing information and believe someone in the community may have more information. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call 501-985-2802.

