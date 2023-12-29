JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are looking for a 16-year-old in connection to the stabbing of four teenagers.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said that officers were dispatched to an area in the 400 block of Pine Street in reference to an aggravated assault involving a knife Friday, Dec. 22 just after 10 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found four teenage boys, a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, with stab wounds. Police officials said that 16-year-old Bryce De’Shun Flint is wanted for his involvement in the stabbings. Since the incident, police said all four boys were released from the hospital and are recovering from injuries.

Flint is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Flint is wanted for first-degree battery, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Jacksonville Police Dispatch at 501-985-2802.