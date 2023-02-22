JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in a parking lot behind Wendy’s.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the shooting happened on Main Street Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot behind the Wendy’s on Main St. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/NW7vumSTeJ — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 22, 2023

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the JPD said that the suspect’s car is still on the scene, but officers are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.