JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Police said a situation involving a subject who had barricaded in a home has been peacefully resolved.

Officers said that a suubject was reported barricaded in a home suffering from mental issues with an 8-month-old toddler at the 600 block of Lehman Dr.

Authorities said they were able to force entry into the residence and secure the scene after a 3-hour standoff.

Police said no one was injured.