LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family is getting some much-needed answers after two more arrests have been made in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.

Shackelford was shot on Jan. 8, 2022, at Meriweather Park in Little Rock.

The first arrest came in March when Jordan Parkinson was arrested and charged with capital murder.

As of Tuesday, 18-year-old Evan Franklin has also been arrested, as well as 17-year-old Grant Nichol. Both are facing charges of First-Degree Murder and Terroristic Act.

A memorial can still be found at Meriweather Park, where Jadon was shot.

“Justice for Jadon” signs were seen across Little Rock over the last year. The signs reflected the Shackleford’s family desperate plea for answers.

Tonight, Jadon’s mom and sister said they feel like the two additional arrests are helping bring justice.

“This is the first step,” Jadon’s mom Hailey, said. “It hurts so bad still… like it happened just last week.”

The Shackelford family said it still stings to come back to that spot, but they continue to show up and even agree to interviews like these in attempt to keep his memory alive.

Jadon’s mom said her emotions this Christmas are symbolic.

“It’s like a tangled mess of lights,” she said. “There’s so many different emotions weaved together you can’t pick out just one.”

Jadon leaves behind a group of friends and family, including his young son, Malachi.

“They hurt a family very bad,” Jadon’s sister, Britton, said. “Not only family, but friends and a child.”

Hailey said she believes there is still more to the story that has yet to unfold. She hopes to see at least one more arrest made, so she said her family will continue fighting for further justice.

“We want justice for Jadon from all three of them, and the driver,” she said.

Both Nichol and Franklin appeared in court Tuesday morning. Bond was set for both teens at $1 million each. They are next scheduled to be in front of a judge in mid-February.