JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Thursday after a high-speed car chase.

According to a department spokesperson, 44-year-old Dedric Broyles of Pine Bluff was arrested after being pursued through Pine Bluff after an attempted traffic stop. At times the pursuit reached a high rate of speed before stopping at 8th Avenue and Blake Street, a spokesperson said.

A sheriff’s office spokeperson said Broyles was being sought by that office in relation to charges from a February incident. The Pine Bluff Police also sought Broyles for additional charges, an official said.

Broyles was considered armed and dangerous based upon previous events, police and sheriff’s officials said. Officials added that both departments had been actively looking for him for several weeks due to actions he had taken.

Officials said Broyles was booked into the county’s W.C. Brassell Detention Center and is facing charges of felony fleeing, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drugs with purpose to deliver (crack cocaine) and terroristic threatening, along with other felony arrest warrants.

The initial traffic stop attempt was by deputies, along with members of the Tri-County Task Force and Group Violence Intervention. Pine Bluff police officers, Arkansas highway and state police assisted with the pursuit, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.