JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies said a woman suspected of killing her daughter in February was taken into custody Tuesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said 30-year-old Shelette Strong surrendered herself to authorities after being determined as a suspect in the death of her 14-year-old daughter.

Officials with the JCSO said deputies responded to the 200 block of Beale Street in Tucker in reference to an unresponsive 14-year-old girl on Feb. 27.

Authorities said the teen was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

JCSO officials said investigators were told on Mar. 1 that the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office had pronounced the teen dead. The girl’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

Officials said the ACSL reported that the cause of death was compressional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide. After investigating, deputies determined Strong was a suspect.

Strong is facing a charge of capital murder.