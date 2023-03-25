PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies made an arrest after a man attempted to throw large amounts of drugs and contraband over an Arkansas detention center fence.

Cellphones, drugs, lighters and tools were just a few of the items found Friday in a cooler on the grounds of the W.C “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center (DBDC), according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Late Friday night, deputies were alerted of suspicious activity outside DBDC. After investigation, deputies revealed 36-year-old Oliver Moore, driven by 38-year-old Catrlia Lashun Sanders-Heard, arrived nearby DBDC in a black GMC Yukon.

Video evidence showed Moore walking towards the exterior perimeter fence of the detention center and tossed a large nylon igloo cooler bag over the fence. However, the bag snagged on the razor wire along the top of the fence and Moore and Heard drove away, according to investigators.

CONTENTS OF THE COOLER 14 mobile smart phones with power charging cords

Approx. 9.6ozs of marijuana

Approx. 285gms of suspected marijuana gummies

MDMA more commonly referred to as ecstasy

Approx. 15.1ozs of synthetic marijuana, more commonly referred to as K2

11 cigarette lighters

Screwdriver

Multi tool

Cigar wraps

TOP rolling paper

Super glue

Electrical tape Jefferson County Deputies, Pine Bluff man attempts to throw drug filled cooler over fence onto detention center grounds

Shortly after that, Moore was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Furnishing Prohibited Articles, a combined maximum sentence of 60 years.

“Contraband of any kind is a serious threat to the safety and security of our detention center as well as detainees,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our detention centers remain free of illegal contraband.”

Deputies are still looking for Heard and are asking for assistance of the public to locate her.

If you have information on the investigation, deputies say to call the non-emergency line at 870-541-5300, or tips can anonymously be emailed to tips@jeffcoso.org.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and further details will be released as they become available, according to The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.