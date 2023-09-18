PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Jefferson County detention deputy was arrested and now faces accusations of attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old deputy jailer Shacamry Brionna Taylor was found trying to smuggle drugs into W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff at the start of her shift there Saturday night.

Deputies said the contraband seized from Taylor included a substance suspected to be marijuana, synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, and tobacco.

Authorities said as a result of this incident, Taylor was booked into the detention center and is facing a charge of furnishing, possessing, or using prohibited articles and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released midday Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said the incident only serves to undermine public trust.

“This arrest, like others in the past, also speaks to our commitment to the public in pursuing charges against those who violate the public’s trust and threaten the security of our detention facilities,” Woods said.

Officials did not say to whom Taylor was attempting to smuggle the drugs.