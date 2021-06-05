Jefferson County shooting leaves 1 dead, another in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – One man is dead, another in custody after a shooting Saturday morning in Jefferson County.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 10200 block of Sulphur Springs Road where officers responded to 35-year-old Zakary Chumney who had been shot in the torso.

Chumney was transported to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect, 34-year-old Bradley Scott Hartley, had fled into the woods armed with a gun.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 team searched the area but was unable to locate Hartley.

Hartley contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later surrendered from a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.