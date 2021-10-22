Jefferson County woman accused of shooting sister now in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A Jefferson County woman suspected of shooting her sister Thursday is now in custody.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Carliesa Harvill, 35, is suspected of shooting her 30-year-old sister during a domestic disturbance near the 9000 block of Pine Meadow in Jefferson County.

Harvill fled the scene and remained at large until sheriff’s investigators and members of Arkansas Community Correction found her at a residence on Southern Pine Drive in Pine Bluff early Friday.

Harvill was taken into custody and transported to the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center. She is currently being held for a parole violation.

Harvill faces felony charges of first-degree domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person. The charges are pending formal filling.

The victim’s medical status remains unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.