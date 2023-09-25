JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing booby traps and homemade explosives.

Tristan Justice, of Ozone, was arrested for possession of a booby trap, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of explosive material or a destructive device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 21, deputies were provided with credible information that Justice, who was on bond for previous weapons charges, had produced devices “designed to inflict harm to persons, mainly law enforcement.”

Investigators conducted a search of Justice’s vehicle during a traffic stop and reportedly found devices described as booby traps consistent with the information they had.

A search was conducted at Justice’s residence and a suspected explosive device was located.

The JCSO release says that an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Fort Smith Bomb Squad responded and determined the device was a homemade explosive device.

A second search was conducted on Sept. 22 by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force and a member of the Fort Smith Bomb Squad.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia, a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and more booby trap devices.

The search also produced a device that contained projectiles, black powder and an ignition source that was later deemed a destructive device.

“Located inside the residence were materials consistent with the construction of explosive devices,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the JCSO, Justice admitted to making the devices.