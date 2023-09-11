JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson County man is currently in critical condition after being shot on Monday.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 9:40 a.m. regarding a shooting incident on County Road 5501 in Ozone.

When first responders arrived, they found a male subject lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The release says that the man had been shot by the resident of the property.

The victim was life flighted to UAMS in Little Rock for emergency surgery and is in critical condition.

The releases says that there is no threat to the public and that the incident is still under investigation.