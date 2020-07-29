Jonesboro police investigating homicide

Crime
JONESBORO, Ark.- Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide.

According to our content partner KAIT Region 8 News, detectives were called to Fisher Street just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Jonesboro police have not released any other details, including the victim’s identity.

