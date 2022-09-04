JONESBORO, Ark. – Police in Jonesboro are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren when they found 39-year-old Kevin Oden lying on his back in the road.

Officers said that as they approached Oden they found a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by coroners.

Authorities with the Criminal Investigative Division began investigating the incident and determined that the suspect was Kalin Prunty.

Prunty was later found and arrested on charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

He was transported to a local jail and is awaiting his hearing.