CABOT, Ark. – The jury is in place and the trial is set to begin Tuesday for a former Lonoke County deputy facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Jury selection for the trial of Michael Davis kicked off at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cabot National Guard Readiness Center gymnasium. The makeshift courtroom was filled with folding chairs and tables with a classroom off of the gym being used to house the jury.

Security was tight, with everyone going through metal detectors as they entered court and the judge baring phones and smart devices from the proceedings.

Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, was in court during the jury selection, joined by family and supporters. Family of Brittain’s was also in attendance as lawyers for both sides started their questioning of more than 100 potential jurors.

Brittain’s death nearly nine months ago shocked the community. The teen was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23, 2021, in the parking lot of an auto body shot just off Highway 89.

Davis told investigators he believed Brittain got out of the truck he was driving and “got something out of the back” before approaching the deputy. Davis then shot Brittain, who later died at an area hospital.

The killing struck up protests, with people calling for “Justice for Hunter,” while Davis would eventually be fired for not following procedure due to the fact that his body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting.

A few potential jurors were excused right off the back. Some of the dismissed jurors said they could not remain unbiased in the case, while others said they already knew others in the jury pool.

Prosecutor Jeff Phillips noted that he was well aware of the impact of this case among locals.

“This is a really big case to the defense, the community, everybody,” Phillips said. “If you are picked on this jury, you will be changed afterwards. I guarantee it.”

After more than four hours, Phillips and defense attorney Robert Newcomb settled on their 12-person jury and pair of alternates, made up of three men with the rest of the jurors being women. Davis was quiet during the process, listening and speaking with his counsel.

After an early afternoon recess, opening statements were set to begin around 2:30 p.m. The trial is expected to go for at least this week if not part of next, and there are nearly 20 witnesses planned to testify.