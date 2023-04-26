MAUMELLE, Ark. – A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they found a gun on the Maumelle High School campus.

According to the Maumelle Police Department, officers received a report from the high school about a student potentially having a gun on campus.

During an investigation, officers said they found the gun inside of a vehicle on campus, leading to the arrest.

FOX 16 News reached out to the Pulaski County Special School District but officials could not confirm the identity of the juvenile.

Police said there is no threat to students or faculty.