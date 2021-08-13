Juvenile in custody after alleged shooting of Sharp County Deputy

ASH FLAT, Ark. — A Sharp County officer was reportedly shot by a juvenile Friday after responding to a call about a possible runaway.

According to a press release from Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, authorities received a call on Friday reporting the location of a possible runaway juvenile they saw traveling by bicycle on AR 175 between Wirth and Hardy.

Sharp County Deputy Marc Boyd and a Hardy police officer responded to the call and spoke to the subject, determining he was not a runaway. Boyd then loaded the juvenile’s bicycle into his vehicle and secured the subject in the back seat. He then went to a gas station to buy the juvenile some ice cream.

While taking the juvenile back to his residence, the juvenile allegedly pulled a pistol out of his backpack and shot through the cage separating the front and back seats, striking Boyd in the arm.

Boyd was transported by ambulance to White River Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile is now in custody and awaiting the filing of formal charges.