WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to the November abduction of a 14-year-old Arkansas girl.

It began shortly after midnight Wednesday when an investigator with the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas contacted Wichita Police reporting that the girl who hadn’t been seen since early November had been spotted in the company of David E. Roark of Wichita, at a convenience store, and was later seen leaving in a vehicle with him. Roark also had two outstanding warrants from Kentucky.

David E. Roark, courtesy of WPD

Investigators with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force soon learned that Roark may be staying at a home in the 1800 block of North Litchfield. Police say he was taken into custody as he tried to leave the house.

They found the missing child was then found inside a closet in the home. Both were taken to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed, where police say additional crimes that took place in Wichita were uncovered.

Roark has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated indecent liberties, child abuse, and criminal restraint as well as the two Kentucky warrants. Formal charges are pending.