Law enforcement captures inmates who escaped Sebastian County Detention Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two inmates that escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center in Fort Smith have been captured.

The two inmates who escaped were Jeremiah Slavens, 39, of Fort Smith and Dustin Smith, 36, of Muldrow, Oklahoma.

Slavens was captured Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Fort Smith. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to capture Slavens. He was returned to SCADC.

Smith was captured Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. in Oklahoma.

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Leflore County Sheriff’s Office and Spiro police department all worked together to capture Smith. He was taken to Leflore County Detention Center in Poteau, Oklahoma, where he will await extradition back to Sebastian County.

The two men will be facing charges of 2nd-degree escape, a felony.