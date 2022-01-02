Law enforcement seeks man in connection to deadly Lonoke County shooting

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Law enforcement is searching for a man in connection to a deadly Saturday night shooting in Lonoke County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are seeking Travis Tacker, who is believed to have fled from the area. His whereabouts are unknown at the time of this report.

Lonoke County deputies responded to a shooting just outside of Ward on Cocklebur Road, near McWhorter Lane, in rural Lonoke County on Jan. 1 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead body and two with minor injuries.

The suspect had fled on a four-wheeler in an unknown direction prior to deputies’ arrival.

Tacker is described as a 40-year-old white man dressed in all black with tattoos on his face and neck.

Tacker is known to frequent locations in Beebe, Ward and Jacksonville. Tacker is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, do not approach and call 9-1-1.