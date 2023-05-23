LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting earlier in the month.

LRPD officials said officers arrested 21-year-old Yusuf Mohammed in connection with a deadly shooting on Roosevelt Road on May 6.

On May 6, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of Roosevelt Road and Main Street just before 5 p.m.

According to officials, a caller said a white car shot at a gray vehicle. Shortly after, officers were told the gray vehicle arrived at a hospital with 29-year-old Marvell Harris, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Harris later died from his injuries.

Officers were then told that the incident happened around Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street and homicide detectives began an investigation.

Mohammed is facing a charge of capital murder. There is no word when his first court date will be.