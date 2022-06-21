LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock City Council candidate was shot in the leg when she was caught in crossfire Saturday near 15th Street, according to a police report. City leaders said she is recovering.

Loretta Hendrix, 73, is the daughter of longtime City Director Erma Hendrix, who died last year. Loretta Hendrix is running for that seat, which is occupied by Virgil Miller. He will run for reelection.

According to the police report, Loretta Hendrix was in a car that was caught in crossfire near 15th Street. Two groups began shooting, and Loretta Hendrix was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital. Police said she was not targeted.

“When I spoke with her, she was trying to figure it out,” said City Director Ken Richardson. “She was trying to process it.”

Richardson said he was, “shocked, angry and obviously frustrated,” when he heard Loretta Hendrix had been shot. He said it shows that preparedness is important no matter where someone is in Little Rock.

“We need to make sure we’re covering ourselves, we take cover, we’re safe and secure [when we hear gunfire,]” Richardson said. “If anything goes up, it’s going to come down somewhere.”

Loretta Hendrix did not respond to an interview request Tuesday.