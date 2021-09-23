Little Rock family mourns after mother, child killed in double homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas mother is sharing her emotional story for the first time after her daughter and grandson were murdered last week.

Court documents released Friday reveal grim details of the killings.

The probable cause statement filed by detectives with the Little Rock Police Department claims that the suspect in the case, Malcolm Ester, had been in a relationship with Shunterris Salter, who was found by her mother Wednesday afternoon after being shot and killed in her home in the 1800 block of Nichols Road along with her 8-year-old son Jamichael Petty Tuesday evening.

“Nothing prepares you for something like this,” said Shunterris’s mother. Sherita Salter. “I saw my baby on the ground.”

Salter says she tried calling her daughter but could not get an answer, so she went to her daughter’s home just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to check on her grandson and found the door open with her daughter and grandson shot and killed inside.

Other family members told police that Ester and Salter had lived together in Eudora, Arkansas, before moving to Little Rock last year following an incident when Ester was shot. The family members also noted that Salter had split from Ester but that he had not taken it well and was “acting very childish.”

“I don’t think there’s anything that someone can tell me mentally that can help me with this. Nothing prepares you for something like this,” said Sherita Salter.

Investigators say Ester then told them he had gone to Salter’s home Tuesday around 7 p.m. and at some point got into an argument with her. The argument became violent, and Ester said the two began fighting over a .38 caliber handgun.

The detectives said Ester admitted to shooting Salter twice in the head while her 8-year-old son was saying “No! Don’t do it Malcom.” At that point, the detectives claim Ester told them he told the boy, “I’m sorry,” before turning the weapon on the child.

The report stated that Ester told investigators he only fired once or twice because the boy, “got in the way trying to stop him and he did not want a witness.”

“You say you killed the baby because you didn’t want a witness– but then you turned yourself in… does that make any sense? No your intent was to kill everybody in that house except yourself,” said the victim’s aunt, Emily Atkinson.

Officers reviewing the scene of the shooting noted that Salter was found killed in a front living room of the house, while her son was in a back bedroom. Police also said that they found four spent shell casings in that back room.

“This man took my world… he took my world,” said Salter.

Detectives said Ester told them he left the home after the shootings, driving to Texas and telling police he threw the gun out of his truck somewhere on Interstate 30 along the way.

Ester is currently in custody in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

The victims’ funeral will be this Saturday.