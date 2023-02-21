LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After more than two years with no answers in their loved one’s case, a Little Rock family is still not giving up hope.

The family of Latoris Henry said not knowing who is responsible for his death is heartbreaking.

“It’s an undesirable feeling, it’s a very hurtful feeling, the hurt part about it is we didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” a family member said.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Nov. 6, 2020, at 10:20 pm, Henry was walking across the 5000 block of South University Avenue when he was hit and killed.

They also said the suspect’s vehicle made an immediate U-turn through the grass after the collision.

Stated in an LRPD crash report, several more cars struck Henry after the first collision.

Henry’s father Charles Henry said because of this he didn’t find out about his son’s death right away.

“It was a week later when the officer came to the front door,” Charles Henry said. “They told me the body was so messed up from multiple cars hitting him that it just took longer to identify him.”

Shirley Walls, Henry’s mother, said she hopes not only the first driver comes forward but also the others who struck him.

“You hit a son, you hit a dad, you hit a brother, an uncle, a loving family member,” Walls said.

Walls said she wishes they could share one more loving phone call with each other.

“He would always tell you at the end of every conversation, ‘I love you,” Walls said.

They both said they have faith that answers will come soon.

“I believe in God that one day this will all come to an end and the person will come forward,” Henry said.

LRPD said there were a limited number of security cameras in the area where the incident happened and as of right now, they’re still working to find leads.

The family also asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Little Rock Police Department.