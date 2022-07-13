LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Little Rock Police Department’s monthly safety report, homicides are up 29% compared to this time last year in the city. Meanwhile, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city is safer than it was a year ago when it comes to violent crime.

So far in 2022, the violent crime rate is down 3% from this time in 2021. Additionally, the city also saw a 9% decrease in forcible rape cases this year to date.

When it comes to efforts to reduce the number of homicides, though, Mayor Scott said the city is investing $1.5 million in a real-time crime center, which essentially puts more eyes on the streets.

“There’s always more work to do because no life should be lost in the city of Little Rock,” the mayor said.

Mayor Scott said the City and LRPD are also focusing on prevention, intervention and treatment, along with proactive policing to try and reduce these crime numbers more.

“If we can save anyone from being a victim of a future homicide, we’re going to do it every time,” said Assistant Police Chief Wayne Bewley.

As of July this year, Little Rock has already had 44 homicides. The city had 34 this time last year.

If we continue at this same pace, there will be roughly 84 homicides by the end of the year, which would make it the deadliest year for the city of Little Rock.

The updated crime report statistics can be viewed at LittleRock.gov.