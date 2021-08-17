Little Rock man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police arrested a man Monday after a search uncovered multiple pieces of computer child pornography in his possession.

Police say 27-year-old Adam Lewis was arrested after a search and seizure warrant was served by officers with the Vice detail and the patrol division.

Authorities say Lewis faces 150 counts of computer child pornography with multiple other charges pending after police searched his home.

Officials said that Lewis was taken into custody without incident, and an investigation is still underway.