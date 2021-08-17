Little Rock man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police arrested a man Monday after a search uncovered multiple pieces of computer child pornography in his possession.

Police say 27-year-old Adam Lewis was arrested after a search and seizure warrant was served by officers with the Vice detail and the patrol division.

Authorities say Lewis faces 150 counts of computer child pornography with multiple other charges pending after police searched his home.

Officials said that Lewis was taken into custody without incident, and an investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories