LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Little Rock man Wednesday on charges tied to a sex trafficking and child pornography operation.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before finding 27-year-old KeShawn Boykins guilty on four counts after the three-day trial, two counts of sex trafficking and one count each of distribution of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Testimony from the trial showed that a 19-year-old woman notified employees at a Maumelle store that she needed to get away from the man who she was with in the store. Police learned that she had met Boykins just days before after she had been kicked out of her parents’ home and that he offered her a place to stay.

The young woman said she soon learned Boykins had a 17-year-old, an adult woman and others living in the home. She also said that after moving in, Boykins made an online dating profile for her and told her she had two “dinners” to attend.

The 17-year-old living in the residence told the young woman that she was expected to have sex for money with individuals at these dinners. The young woman also said Boykins threw her to the floor and physically abused her when she said she did not want to do these things.

When the 17-year-old took the stand, she testified that Boykins had also made an online profile for her to arrange the same kind of encounters, adding that Boykins would hit her if she returned with less money than he expected. She also said he kept all of this money and would assault her when she tried to leave.

“This defendant physically abused his victims in order to maintain control over them and profit from the sexual acts he forced them to perform,” Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said.

Ross presented evidence at the trial of Boykins sharing explicit photographs of his victims while attempting to set up these dates. Since the younger of the two women was a minor when the pictures were taken, this constituted the production and distribution of child pornography.

“Mr. Boykins produced child sexual abuse material and lured a vulnerable minor into the reprehensible world of sex trafficking,” FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson said. “His abominable actions highlight the pervasive threat Arkansas children and families face on a daily basis.”

Boykins now faces no less than 15 years and up to life in prison for his conviction on sex trafficking, between five and 20 years for the production of child pornography charge and between 15 and 30 years for the distribution of the child pornography. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine.

“Today’s verdict sends a clear message to those who engage in these violent acts: you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent available to us under federal law,” Ross said.

“FBI Little Rock will continue to work with our local police partners and federal prosecutors to protect our communities from vile child predators,” Dawson added.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Benecia Moore.