Little Rock man pleads guilty to child porn charges, sentenced to 40 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock man pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography and was sentenced to 40 years.

In May 2018, Justin Axelroth, 40, of Little Rock, was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit for distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.

Special agents in the Attorney General’s Office seized multiple computers, external hard drives and cell phones from the home. Files acquired from these devices showed that between January 15, 2018, and March 31, 2018, Axelroth obtained approximately 280 files containing videos of children between the ages of four and eleven being sexually abused by adult men.

Axelroth pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division, and was sentenced by Judge Herb Wright.

Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley appointed Deputy Attorney General Will Jones and Assistant Attorney General Jill Irwin as special deputy prosecuting attorneys in the case.

Axelroth will serve his sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

“I have zero tolerance for these child predators who will use technology to satisfy their sick minds,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I will do everything in my power to root out these evil people.”