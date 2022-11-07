LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the killing happened at Westside Creek Apartments located in the 4700 block of Sam Peck Road.

Police are asking drivers in the area to make alternate travel plans until detectives finish processing the scene.

The LRPD has not released any additional information on the victim or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.