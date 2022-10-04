LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An early-morning shooting led officers to a west Little Rock apartment Monday.

An incident report stated that a 1 a.m. phone call led Little Rock police to an apartment complex on Riverfront Drive. After arriving, officers said they found a man in his thirties lying outside on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man told officers he had been shot in a nearby apartment, the report stated.

Police said that an ambulance was called and the man was taken to the hospital. Police found the crime scene and began an investigation which remains ongoing, per the police report.

This is a developing story.