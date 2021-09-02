Little Rock police: 1 person injured in drive-by shooting on Sanford Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say one person was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

According to Little Rock Police Department investigators, police were called to reports of a shooting on Sanford Drive near Reservoir Road around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they began to conduct first aid to one of the victims due to a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police noted that the victims said they were standing in a parking lot when an unknown person pulled up on the street next to them and began yelling. The victims said after that the unknown person pulled out a gun and fired approximately 14 to 20 shots. The police reported that one of the victims fired back.

Officers say that nearby apartments were struck in the exchange, but no injuries were reported among the residents in those homes.

The wounded victim was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday morning, officers had not identified a suspect in the case.