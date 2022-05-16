LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 17-year-old was injured as the result of a shooting that happened on the 5000 block of Larch Road Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities with the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to UAMS regarding a shooting victim that had arrived in the emergency room.

After speaking with the victim, police were advised that the victim was walking somewhere between 55thStreet and Larch Road coming home from Bennie Craig Park when someone shot him.

Police say that the victim had two gunshot wounds to the left ankle.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.