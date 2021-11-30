Little Rock police announce $10,000 reward in deadly April shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting at a local park this April.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to Cheatham Park in the afternoon of April 25 after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found two adults and two children suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said 22-year-old Devonte Allen later died due to his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Detectives said they are seeking help from the community to develop more investigative leads in this case.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Little Rock Police Department Major Crimes Detective Division at 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3009.