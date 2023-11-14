LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are warning of a spike in the number of car break-ins over the last several weeks but say they are stepping up patrols to stop them.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said in a release Tuesday that officers had recorded 63 cases of breaking and entering into cars in the past seven days, with many of the cases involving multiple vehicles.

Authorities said that early on Tuesday they arrested ten people who officials believe were responsible for many of these break-ins and other crimes.

Police did not release the identities of anyone arrested in connection to this investigation, but investigators noted that they believe more arrests are still to come.

Department officials said that as 2023 comes to a close, they are planning to be more visible in communities in efforts to “combat crime and contribute to the quality of life in Little Rock.”