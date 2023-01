LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department arrested Tyler Bland. Bland is accused of killing someone at the apartment complex Dec. 26, 2022. This deadly shooting marked the third homicide of 2022 at the complex.

Last week, two Little Rock schools went on lockdown as officers searched for Bland.

Bland is facing a charge of capital murder.