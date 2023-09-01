LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is facing a murder charge after Little Rock police arrested him in connection to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested 20-year-old Treveon Williams Thursday for his involvement in the shooting death of man in the 7000 block of North Chicot Road.

Police officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Williams is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a capital murder charge. He is being held without bond.