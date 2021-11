LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with a Thursday stabbing that happened on the city’s east side.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers arrested Michael Wayne McSpadden early Friday morning.

We have made an arrest in the Springer Blvd Homicide. pic.twitter.com/bSiwqVy0HB — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 19, 2021

Authorities said they were conducting a homicide investigation after getting reports of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard.

Police said McSpadden is currently facing charges of first-degree murder.